Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma cheers up Pakistani fans

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma won the hearts of Pakistani cricket fans who he met after his batting practice session on Friday.



After his batting practice, the Indian skipper went to the fence to see his fans from Pakistan. The 35-year-old star batsman shook hands with them through the fence bars.

Meanwhile, his fans kept taking his pictures. A fan expressed his desire for a hug, which Sharma instantly fulfilled. The fan spread his hands across the fence. The cricketer also did the same by creating a semblance of a hug with a chest-to-chest touch.

The young man expressed his excitement, saying all his wishes have been fulfilled. "I love you very much, Rohit bhai," exclaimed the fan in delight.

After the Indian captain went back, another fan said, "I request Rohit bhai to be a little lighter on Pakistan."



Pakistan will play their first match against India on August 28 in the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE.

Pakistan, India to clash on Sunday

Cricket giants India and Pakistan could square up three times during the two weeks of the T20 competition in the United Arab Emirates.

The six-nation tournament was moved from Sri Lanka because of political unrest and it takes on extra significance this year because the T20 World Cup in Australia is coming up fast, in October and November.

Sri Lanka meet Afghanistan in Saturday's opening match but all eyes will be on India and Pakistan, who clash in Dubai on Sunday.

India will be looking to avenge their 10-wicket humiliation by Pakistan at the same venue in last year's T20 World Cup, and skipper Rohit Sharma is trying to keep his players level-headed as the expectation and excitement among fans hits fever pitch.

"Everyone watches the game and it's a high-pressure game without a doubt, but within the group we want to create a normal atmosphere," he told Star Sports.

"We don't want to hype this game too much. It's important to tell the players who haven't played against Pakistan or played them just one or two times that it's just another opposition."

India head coach Rahul Dravid has Covid and India late on Wednesday appointed former batsman VVS Laxman to take charge in an interim capacity.