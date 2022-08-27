'Meghan Markle never lost her voice'

Royal expert Angela Levin said Meghan never lost her voice as she reacted to tweets posted by the author of "Finding Freedom" and a friend of Meghan and Harry, Omid Scobie.

Levin said, "She was given countless opportunities to speak on what she cared about. The podcast hasn't told us anything extra about her. Just oodles more of the same.



Mr Scobie tweeted: “Once silenced by the institution, Meghan finally has her voice back.

“A voice that will be very familiar to those who followed her before meeting Harry.

“This time, however, she’s brought an entire movement alongside it.”

His comments come just weeks before Meghan and Prince Harry are set to visit the UK to attend several charity events.