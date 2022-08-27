 
'Boys Over Flowers' upcoming reunion: Kim Bum, Lee Min Jung on screen?

Famous K-drama titled Boys Over Flowers has sparked rumours of a reunion after two of the cast members sent the internet into a meltdown.

Over 13 years since the show first aired, there have been instances where the cast was seen mingling together, as per Koreaboo.

On August 25, Lee Min Jung and Kim Bum attended an event for the luxury brand Montblanc and Lee Min Jung captured a moment with her former co-star on Instagram.

The post was captioned with the words, "Met F4 (Kim bum's character name) at a Montblanc event." 

Kim Bum's reply was, "It’s been a while, Ha Jae Kyung (referring to her character name)."

As Boys Over Flowers is gearing up for its 13th anniversary, fans are expecting a full cast reunion.


Check out the pictures:


