 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle to 'plunge' a bigger knife into royal ego after 'Oprah sit-in'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have put the royal family in a tough spot with the launch of their podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex, who took a swipe at the family during the first episode of Archetypes, has allegedly waged a '12-week war' with the UK relatives.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, expert Duncan Larcombe shared: "This was the opening salvo in Meghan's 12-week war."

"It has the potential to be even more damaging than the Oprah interview because it is Meghan, in her own words, on her own show, doing exactly what she wants, and the fact is she took the first opportunity to plunge the knife in."

Meanwhile, royal author Omid Scobie reveals the royals are worried as to what Meghan is going to spill next.

"I’m told Buckingham Palace aides were most definitely not keeping calm, nor carrying on after the show’s premiere on Tuesday, worried about what else might be shared over the next 12 weeks.

"Once silenced by the establishment, it’s clear that Meghan finally has her voice back.

"A voice that will be very familiar to those who followed her before Harry. This time, however, she’s brought an entire movement alongside it."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez ‘so happy to be Mrs. Ben Affleck’: ‘She’s on top of the world’

Jennifer Lopez ‘so happy to be Mrs. Ben Affleck’: ‘She’s on top of the world’
Harry Styles confirms new ‘Love On Tour’ dates with Europe 2023 shows

Harry Styles confirms new ‘Love On Tour’ dates with Europe 2023 shows
Prince Harry left to face William’s wrath for Meghan Markle’s bullying

Prince Harry left to face William’s wrath for Meghan Markle’s bullying
Meghan Markle ‘skinned’ in brutal call-out over ‘tone deaf’ podcast

Meghan Markle ‘skinned’ in brutal call-out over ‘tone deaf’ podcast
Princess Diana never ‘intended’ to change the royal family, says Queen’s biographer

Princess Diana never ‘intended’ to change the royal family, says Queen’s biographer
Harry warned people’s ‘sympathy’ for him is ‘wearing thin’ ahead of UK trip

Harry warned people’s ‘sympathy’ for him is ‘wearing thin’ ahead of UK trip
‘Charming guy’ Pete Davidson won’t have difficulty finding romance: ‘Hit with the ladies’

‘Charming guy’ Pete Davidson won’t have difficulty finding romance: ‘Hit with the ladies’
Kate Middleton wants to end ‘bad blood’ but ‘upset’ Meghan refused to meet

Kate Middleton wants to end ‘bad blood’ but ‘upset’ Meghan refused to meet
Prince Harry, William branded 'David and Goliath': ‘Rebels!’

Prince Harry, William branded 'David and Goliath': ‘Rebels!’
Queen Elizabeth, Prince William snub Prince Harry?

Queen Elizabeth, Prince William snub Prince Harry?
‘Best day ever!’: Britney Spears reacts to ‘Hold Me Closer’ reaching no. 1 in 40 countries

‘Best day ever!’: Britney Spears reacts to ‘Hold Me Closer’ reaching no. 1 in 40 countries
When Princess Diana dressed up 'as a man' to sneak into nightclub

When Princess Diana dressed up 'as a man' to sneak into nightclub

Latest

view all