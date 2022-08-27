 
Prince William’s fury over Prince Harry ‘at its last leg’: report

Prince William has reportedly been reaching his boiling point with Prince Harry and the memoir release promises to be the ‘very last straw’ according to experts.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Dan Wootton, in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “The fury, outrage and disgust at the highest levels of the monarchy over Prince Harry’s decision to press ahead with the publication of his upcoming autobiography, even as the 96-year-old Queen’s health suffers, is only growing.”

“Indeed, the ‘intimate and heartfelt’ £14.7million Penguin Random House book is seen as the likely final straw in relations between Harry and his brother Prince William, who has still not forgiven the Sussexes for their bonanza of lies otherwise known as the Oprah Winfrey interview.”

