Meghan Markle ‘skinned’ in brutal call-out over ‘tone deaf’ podcast

Saturday Aug 27 2022
Meghan Markle has been called out for her ‘tone deaf’ and ‘brutal’ podcast release.

The comments were made on a panel of The Talk, with host David Bull's guests.

It included James Max, Mike Graham, Esther Krakue and Penny Smith, and the trio even ended up gasping in ‘utter shock’ over one of Meghan Markle’s Archetypes comments.

It was, “I never heard a negative connotation around the word ambitious until I started dating my now husband and apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is, according to some.”

David Bull was the first to offer a reaction and admitted, “I think the cringe is like giving me a heart attack.”

James also chimed in and added, “It's one of the worst things I have ever heard, it's utter drivel. It's appalling.”

Mile also switched into a rage and added, “We are talking about lawlessness in this country and people can't afford to eat and she is going to tell you, 'You can write you're own future.'”

“Well, so what? I don't care, I want them to leave me alone. Don't give me your [expletive] views I don't want to hear,” he added.

James also offered his own thoughts and started by branding the entire statement ‘tone deaf’.

He later added, “I am all up for ambition, by the way, I don't care who you are, I love people who want to achieve things and succeed, I love people to reach their full potential but you are not going to do that by listening to this drivel," James fumed. "Seriously, it's appaling and it's tragic.”

