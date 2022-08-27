 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘cannot be excused’ for royal attacks: ‘No pity’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Meghan Markle ‘cannot be excused’ for royal attacks: ‘No pity’
Meghan Markle ‘cannot be excused’ for royal attacks: ‘No pity’

Experts have accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of being ‘unworthy’ of any pity or sympathy from the public after attacking the Royal Family, irrespective of having to “lose his mother as a child and have to grieve in public.”

Royal commentator Johnathan Sacredoti issued this claim in his interview with Express UK.

The expert started the chat by accusing Prince Harry of allegedly ‘overusing’ his ‘grieving child’ card and claimed that sympathy for him is “wearing thin” each day.

Mr Sacredoti was quoted telling the outlet, “People do have some sympathy for Prince Harry and his situation, particularly knowing how hard it was to lose his mother as a child and have to grieve in public.”

“But the couple has barely stopped criticising the royal family and causing controversy since they left. People’s sympathy is wearing thin.”

More From Entertainment:

Joe Rogan reacts as Meghan Markle dethrones him on Spotify

Joe Rogan reacts as Meghan Markle dethrones him on Spotify
Prince Louis bears striking resemblance to his mom Kate in rare throwback pic

Prince Louis bears striking resemblance to his mom Kate in rare throwback pic
Kourtney Kardashian ‘totally supports’ ex Scott Disick new romance with Kimberly Stewart

Kourtney Kardashian ‘totally supports’ ex Scott Disick new romance with Kimberly Stewart
Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to edge out Meghan Markle and Harry

Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to edge out Meghan Markle and Harry
Prince Harry asked to make ‘huge decision’ about his tell-all memoir

Prince Harry asked to make ‘huge decision’ about his tell-all memoir
Jennifer Lopez ‘so happy to be Mrs. Ben Affleck’: ‘She’s on top of the world’

Jennifer Lopez ‘so happy to be Mrs. Ben Affleck’: ‘She’s on top of the world’
Harry Styles confirms new ‘Love On Tour’ dates with Europe 2023 shows

Harry Styles confirms new ‘Love On Tour’ dates with Europe 2023 shows
Prince Harry left to face William’s wrath for Meghan Markle’s bullying

Prince Harry left to face William’s wrath for Meghan Markle’s bullying
Meghan Markle ‘skinned’ in brutal call-out over ‘tone deaf’ podcast

Meghan Markle ‘skinned’ in brutal call-out over ‘tone deaf’ podcast
Princess Diana death 'set up' was 'next to impossible': Here's Why

Princess Diana death 'set up' was 'next to impossible': Here's Why
Princess Diana never ‘intended’ to change the royal family, says Queen’s biographer

Princess Diana never ‘intended’ to change the royal family, says Queen’s biographer
Harry warned people’s ‘sympathy’ for him is ‘wearing thin’ ahead of UK trip

Harry warned people’s ‘sympathy’ for him is ‘wearing thin’ ahead of UK trip

Latest

view all