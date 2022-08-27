Meghan Markle ‘cannot be excused’ for royal attacks: ‘No pity’

Experts have accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of being ‘unworthy’ of any pity or sympathy from the public after attacking the Royal Family, irrespective of having to “lose his mother as a child and have to grieve in public.”

Royal commentator Johnathan Sacredoti issued this claim in his interview with Express UK.

The expert started the chat by accusing Prince Harry of allegedly ‘overusing’ his ‘grieving child’ card and claimed that sympathy for him is “wearing thin” each day.

Mr Sacredoti was quoted telling the outlet, “People do have some sympathy for Prince Harry and his situation, particularly knowing how hard it was to lose his mother as a child and have to grieve in public.”

“But the couple has barely stopped criticising the royal family and causing controversy since they left. People’s sympathy is wearing thin.”