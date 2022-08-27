 
Saturday Aug 27 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to edge out Meghan Markle and Harry

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to edge out Meghan Markle and Harry during US visit
Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to edge out Meghan Markle and Harry during US visit

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will travel to Boston, US for the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in December.

However, official details of the royal couple are not yet disclosed by the Kensington Palace.

But according to a royal commentator, William and Kate’s visit to US may be bad for Harry and Meghan.

Royal expert Neil Sean said the Cambridges’ trip to US might be bad for Meghan and Harry.

He further said, “Indeed, the fact that real royalty is coming over to the United States is going to be very problematic for Harry and Meghan.”

Another royal expert Daniela Elser said Prince William’s US trip next month may be the “boiling point.”

“He’s giving a speech in New York, not unlike Harry’s U.N. remarks in July 2022.”

She further said, it “may well only inflame family tensions further.”

The report by Cheat Sheet says William and Kate’s visit will be very ‘very problematic’ for Harry and Meghan because the former may edge out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

