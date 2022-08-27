 
entertainment
Meghan Markle accused of ‘offending the world country by country’

Meghan Markle is being slammed by South Africans after she talked about her son Archie’s room catching fire during the first episode of her podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex recalled being left ‘shaken; when a heater in her son’s nursery started to smoke during her visit to Cape Town.

Soon after the podcast premiered on Spotify, South Africans took to social media to call out the Suits alum as they set up ‘#VoetsekMeghan’ – an offensive term meaning ‘go away’.

“South Africa... You're amazing - the #VoetsekMeghan tag is brilliant. She's single-handedly offending the world country by country! Shame really when most of her fanbase is in SA...oopsie!” one wrote.

“I don't care about the fire incident but the statement: coming to South Africa was the bravest thing she has done.

“Speaks volumes. As if she was coming to some apocalypse state or something. She should elaborate on what was brave about it, is it because is in Africa? #VoetsekMeghan,” read another post.

