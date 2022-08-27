Gigi, Bella Hadid mother gets emotional

Yolanda Hadid has shared an emotional post for her three children supermodel Gigi Hadid, Bella and Anwar Hadid days after she returned to social media following her struggle with depression.



Sharing throwback and current photos with her children, Yolanda said “Before i had children i thought life was all about my career and making money to be financial independent, success was the measurement of my happiness and accomplishments.

“Then i gave birth and learned about unconditional love and what an honor it is to raise these 3 extraordinary beings.”

She further said, “The journey of motherhood, the everyday commitment it takes to teach and shape good and kind children, leading by example and selflessly loving them pure and complete for all that they are…….. without a manual to tell you how to do it, we learn as we go, making mistakes yet always striving to be the best mother to these amazing souls that came through me….

“I feel super blessed today and grateful for this journey!! #MyGreatestAccomplishment #Motherhood #MyFamily #MyPrideAndJoy.”



