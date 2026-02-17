Tyra Banks shares thrilling update on ‘America's Next Top Model’ return

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, the latest docuseries exploring the controversial world of the eponymous reality show, has renewed interest in its return.

Hosted by supermodel Tyra Banks, the series became the subject for Netflix’s new three-part project, released on February 16.

While the guilty pleasure modelling contest has aired for an impressive 24 seasons so far, it has now been confirmed that the series will return for a 25th round.

“I feel like my work is not done,” Banks said in the newly released docuseries. “You have no idea what we have planned for Cycle 25.”

The ‘90s super previously reflected on the show’s return in an interview with ABC Audio back in 2020.

“You know, we’ve done [24] cycles of America’s Next Top Model, and I feel that we should at least end at 25, at least do that,” she revealed at the time. “So, we’re seeing if that could happen. We shall see.”

Season 24 of ANTM premiered in January 2018, while Kyla Coleman was crowned as the winner at the cycle’s conclusion.

The 29-year-old model has appeared in numerous fashion campaigns since then, including for Skims and Diesel, runway appearances for Valentino and Brandon Maxwell, and a music video cameo for Dua Lipa’s song Don’t Start Now.

Meanwhile, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model on Netflix has reopened scrutiny into the Tyra Banks-hosted show’s scandalous conduct, with the ANTM judge J. Alexander (better known as Miss J) revealing that the supermodel is “yet” to visit him after he suffered a devastating stroke years ago.