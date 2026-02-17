Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin speaks out on bullying claims

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s eldest, has addressed the longtime rumours about her being expelled from a school due to bullying.

While it is impossible to narrow down exactly where the rumours stemmed from, the 21-year-old model wrote in an Instagram comment that the account is “completely untrue.”

She later shared the comment to her Instagram stories, accompanied by the caption, “just a quick little message from myself”.

The comment appeared to be in response to a question about the unfounded rumours, as Apple wrote, “Hi! I didn’t wanna respond but this narrative is completely false and has gotten so out of hand.”

“I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying anyone,” she continued. “I completely understand ppl not liking me and that is okay! The internet is a place where ppl can share their opinions. But this rumor is completely untrue, I am not that type of person and anyone who is close to me knows that.” (Sic)

Apple Martin is currently a student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she is pursuing a degree in law, history, and society, according to the Daily Mail.

In a new profile for Vogue, the rising model revealed that she also plans to follow in her famous mother’s footsteps, saying that acting is her “dream”.

“I love dancing and I love acting. My dream is to act,” she said. Apple further told the publication that she is also directing a play at her alma mater, which she admitted she loves “more than anything.”