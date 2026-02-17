 
Is Taylor Swift too safe for Jay-Z's next Super Bowl: Insider weighs in

Taylor Swift' Super Bowl future uncertain because of Travis Kelce factor?

February 17, 2026

The Super Bowl halftime rumour mill is running again – and yes, Taylor Swift’s name is back in the mix. But don’t pencil her in just yet.

After the massive ratings splash sparked by Bad Bunny, insiders say Jay-Z is feeling bold – maybe even a little dangerous – about the future of the halftime stage he oversees through Roc Nation.

“There were nerves,” one insider admitted. “But Jay trusted the vision — and the numbers shut everyone up.”

Translation? Doubters, dismissed.

Now, it is reported, that success has flipped the playbook.

“He feels empowered,” a music industry source claimed. “He doesn’t want safe. He wants culture-defining.”

And while the Blank Space crooner remains the ultimate ratings magnet, some insiders whisper she is the guaranteed win – maybe too guaranteed.

“Taylor equals ratings,” one executive noted. “But Jay isn’t chasing guaranteed anymore. He’s chasing impact.”

There’s also the matter of timing. Swift is currently dating Travis Kelce, who is still very much active in the NFL.

“She won’t perform and cheer him on in the same season,” a source explains. “If she does it, it’ll be after he retires.”

So what does that mean for the Super Bowl halftime show? Bigger risks. Louder statements. Possibly a name no one sees coming.

“He sees it as a cultural megaphone,” an insider says. “And he wants to push it further.”

