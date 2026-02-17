Cruz Beckham celebrates birthday with the Beckhams ahead of debut tour

Cruz Beckham is all set to embark on first concert tour with his band, The Breakers, while he recently celebrated his 21st birthday.

Titled the For Your Love Tour, after the single which was released on Valentine’s Day, the rising musician will travel with his group across the UK and Europe.

Cruz confirmed the tour with an official statement, saying, “I’m so excited to get out on the road, I’ve always been inspired by bands who do it the right way, so I wanna get out there and play loads of small gigs.”

“I cannot wait to meet the fans and for them to hear the tracks, I can’t believe people have actually spent their hard earned money to come and see me and my band, so we’re gonna put on a show,” he continued. “I’m so buzzing to have our own banner for The Breakers, we’ve only been a support band so far so this time we get our own banner.”

The announcement was followed by the Beckham clan’s celebrations, which were also joined by the birthday boy’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

“Celebrating Cruz early!! We love you so much!!!” Victoria Beckham shared on Instagram, alongside a carousel of pictures featuring the vibrant festivities.

Romeo Beckham and his significant other Kim Turnbull were also part of the pack, while the youngest of the family, Harper Beckham was additionally spotted.

Amid the family tensions with Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham also celebrated his third child’s birthday with sweet tributes.

Cruz Beckham released his debut album, OPTICS / LICK THE TOAD, in October last year. While his For Your Love Tour kicks off on February 25.