'Tell Me Lies' creator gets sweet note from husband after season 3 finale

Meaghan Oppenheimer confirms to end 'Tell Me Lies' with season 3 finale

Asfa Munir
February 17, 2026

Tell Me Lies showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer has received a special message from husband Tom Ellis as the show comes to an end.

The American romantic drama series, created by Meaghan, is based on Carola Lovering’s 2018 novel of the same name.

It features Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Alicia Crowder and Thomas Doherty.

Meanwhile, Ellis also plays a key role in Tell Me Lies. He appears as Oliver, a manipulative and dark professor in season 2 and returns for the third and final season.

A few hours before the release of the finale episode, the creator dropped a post confirming that the TV series has been wrapped up with the end of season 3.

“I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending - a privilege very few shows get. Thank you for loving our show. We are excited to bring you more stories in the near future”, wrote Oppenheimer.

Her supportive husband Tom came forward to appreciate what she did with Tell Me Lies and expressed how he is eagerly waiting to see what she is going to make next.

The Lucifer star wrote in the comment section, “I’m so proud of you, my baby. You created an iconic show. I Can’t wait for what’s next. (followed by a bunch of heart emojis).”

