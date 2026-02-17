Angie Harmon Valentine's Day reveal has fans talking

Angie Harmon Valentine’s Day surprise has fans buzzing

Love is in the air and Angie Harmon just dropped a revelation that has fans talking.

The Law & Order star took to Instagram this Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt post that stunned followers and sparked headlines.

She made the shocking claim that she has found her way back to model Tony Floyd who is the man she first met 35 years ago on a subway platform in Italy.

The two shared their history in the heartfelt social media post, recalling how sparks flew when they were just teenagers chasing modeling dreams abroad.

“We met in Italy at eighteen – two kids scrambling for work, chasing modeling dreams, trying to build a life without starving along the way,” Floyd wrote. “There was a spark between us even then… but the timing wasn’t right.”

Though their paths diverged with Harmon pursuing acting while Floyd built a career shaping surfboards in Costa Mesa, fate brought them back together nearly three decades later.

“Now the timing is right. Now is our time, my love,” Floyd continued in his lengthy tribute.

“My strength. My everything. My Angie. I love you beyond anything words can hold.”

Harmon was previously married to NFL star Jason Sehorn, with whom she shares three daughters.

Their 13-year marriage ended in divorce, reportedly due to conflicting schedules.

Now, Harmon and Floyd are embracing their second chance at love who met on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and the New York Giants cornerback popped the question to her.