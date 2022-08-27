‘Vindictive’ Meghan Markle ‘lost in ambition’ for ‘royal revenge’

Meghan Markle is under fire for having turned her ambition into vindication against the Royal Family.

Royal commentator Dr Todd Grande made this claim on his personal YouTube channel.

He was quoted saying, “The theme of this podcast was Meghan getting revenge against the Royal Family and anyone who criticised her.”

“The ambition topic was not chosen at random, rather it was selected by Meghan deliberately in order for her to even the score.”

“All the various criticisms that have been thrown Meghan's way have activated her vindictiveness.”

“I find it curious that she started her podcast with an episode about being ambitious because one could argue that being called ambitious is a compliment.”

“Meghan set up this episode so that if someone believed she was ambitious she looks good because ambition is a positive trait.”

“If somebody believed she was falsely called ambitious she still looks good because she was the victim of unfair criticism. he is trying to reframe the argument so she can't lose.”