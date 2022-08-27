 
Saturday Aug 27 2022
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to extend 'olive branch' to Harry and Meghan

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to extend 'olive branch' to Harry and Meghan

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are expected to play their impactful role in maintaining cordial ties between Prince Harry and the royal family after the memoir release.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam said that Prince Andrew’s daughters are likely to work hard 'behind the scenes' after the release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir.

In his conversation with Express, the royal expert shared: “Obviously a great deal happens behind the scenes which we are unaware of.

"It has been recently reported that Harry’s memoir has been postponed, which makes sense if there is to be any reconciliation between the royal family and the Sussexes."

'However, we will have to await events and Beatrice and Eugenie may, behind the scenes, be pivotal in how things play out," the expert added.

Meanwhile, royal aides have been reportedly feeling anxious and worried about Harry’s memoir as the prince could make shocking revelations about The Firm.

