Saturday Aug 27 2022
Prince Harry's friend addresses life plans for Lilibet, Archie

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Prince Harry's friend addresses life plans for Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry’s close friend finally breaks his silence on the Duke’s plans his children’s future in the US.

Prince Harry’s pal Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras made this claim in his interview with People magazine.

He started off by saying, “[My wife] Delfi and I have known Harry for a very long time. I know firsthand how much he wanted to have a family.”

“He found an amazing teammate, or partner, in Meghan. They love each other very much; their children are lovely.”

Before concluding he added, “Being able to be with them for the last two months only made me happier — seeing them be a lovely family with their kids and their dogs, and that's really what he always wanted. I'm very happy for them."

