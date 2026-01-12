Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to Nikki Glaser's jab about dating younger woman

Nikki Glaser returns to host the Golden globes for a second year in a row

It was one jab after another as Nikki Glaser returned to host the Golden Globes in 2026.

While opening the ceremony on Monday, January 11, the comedian zeroed in on Leonardo DiCaprio’s contentious dating history. The Oscar-winning actor was nominated in the category of Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s black comedy One Battle After Another (he lost to Timothee Chalamet).

In her opening monologue, Glaser joked that DiCaprio was in attendance for “one man bun after another,” before rattling off his career achievements.

“You’ve worked with every great director, you’ve won three Golden Globes, an Oscar and the most impressive thing is you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30,” she said, as DiCaprio smiled and looked down. The actor, 51, is currently linked to model Vittoria Ceretti, 27.

Glaser quickly doubled down, adding, “Leo, I’m sorry I made that joke, it’s cheap. I tried not to but, you know, we don’t know anything else about you, man. There’s nothing else, open up.”

She then quipped that the most detailed interview he has ever given was in Teen Beat magazine in 1991. “Is your favorite food still pasta, pasta and more pasta?” she asked, prompting DiCaprio to laugh, point at her, and give a thumbs up.