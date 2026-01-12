Will Smith teases Bollywood debut with special shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan

Will Smith detailed his Bollywood ambitions while speaking to the press at the Middle East premiere of his upcoming National Geographic series, Pole to Pole with Will Smith.

In a conversation with Gulf News at the event, the rapper-turned-actor discussed how close he came to working in the Indian film industry, while also name-dropping multiple Bollywood megastars, including Shah Rukh Khan.

“I was talking to Salman. We had things we were talking about. I was trying to get into something with Big B, you know,” he said, referring to Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Further poking fun at Bachchan’s famous moniker, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum said, “He told me I could be Big W, so we were cool – we were sharing the title. There were a couple of things over the years… nothing panned out.”

Moving on to SRK, Smith said, “I want Shah Rukh to put me in something, Shah Rukh what’s up.”

Altough, the Oscar winner did spilled the beans from his recent conversations with Bollywood heavywights, he chose to keep some details about when he’ll make his debut to himself.

On the work front, Smith will be seen next in the thrilling first season of National Geographic’s docuseries Pole to Pole, set to be premiere on January 13.

It's been five years since the seven-part show was in the making and now will show Smith embarking on “an expansive journey spanning different biomes, communities and landscapes across the Earth,” per IMDb.