Amanda Holden's pal Alan Carr sets record straight on off-screen life

Alan Carr discusses Amanda Holden’s personality behind the camera in candid discussion

Amanda Holden’s friend Alan Carr recently shared his off-screen perspective of the celebrity judge.

The comedian compared the Britain’s Got Talent judge to “Superwoman,” saying that his friend is always on the go, whether it's due to her demanding schedule or her personal interests, trying to make the most of her time.

Carr’s guest on his podcast, Life’s A Beach, Kelly Brook, discussed how she struggles to relax in her downtime, which reminded him of his over-committed friend Holden.

"That's why she's like Superwoman, you know, 'Let's do this, let's do this, let's do this," Carr noted.

Opening up about his early impression of Holden, Carr previously told the Radio Times that he thought of her as the commonly stereotyped celebrities who are "quite up themselves."

However, Holden laughed and told him she pretended to be a "female version" of himself.

This comes after a journalist, Rebecca Jones, went viral on social media after she shared her experience meeting Holden in London.

"To my pleasant surprise, Amanda was just as vibrant and chatty as she comes across on television and on the radio (which was a relief). I'm glad she came across as she does on television and was impressed with how much time she gave everyone who approached her, showing such warmth and kindness,” Jones shared.