Robbie Williams breaks silence on Take That reunion rumours

Robbie Williams shared heartfelt thoughts about Take That and said that he truly believed a reunion would happen one day.

The 51-year-old singer was part of the band from its early days in 1990 before leaving in 1995.

Years later, Robbie surprised fans by returning for the Circus tour in 2009, which became a huge success and meant a lot to him.

After that tour, he focused fully on his solo career, even so, he stayed close to Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

However, their friendship never faded, even when they worked separately.

With Take That bringing the Circus tour back in 2026, talk of a reunion started again.

Robbie said he would not join the tour this time because his new album Britpop is coming out next month. Still, his words showed hope and warmth, as he said he was sure they would stand together again someday.

Looking back on 2009, the singer talked with emotion and said, “That was what did it. You know, Gaz came round to the house in Los Angeles and he had a copy of the show and he played it to me and I just stood, literally stood, didn’t sit, stood and watched it spellbound.”

Robbie Williams praised the return of the Circus tour and said fans are clearly excited as tickets are selling fast.