Jenna Ortega gives modern twist to ‘Wednesday’ persona for awards season

Jenna Ortega is turning the ongoing awards season into a runway for her signature Wednesday glam.

The actress, who is famous for playing Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series, put on a skin-baring modern spin on her signature gothic persona.

On Sunday night, January 11, the Scream actress graced the 83rd Annual Golden Globes red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, in a sultry gothic-chic outfit.

Channeling her alter ego, the 23-year-old’s ensemble for the star-studded event felt unmistakable Wednesday-coded.

Her outfit featured a blouse-style top with a turtleneck and cap sleeves, adorned with sparkly black jewel embellishments and sequin-covered tassels that dangled above her arms.

While the all-black ensemble clearly drew inspiration from Wednesday Addams, Ortega’s look was noticeably more daring and glamorous than anything seen in the halls of Nevermore.

The Beetlejuice 2 actress appears to keep the gothic spirit alive as the much anticipated season 3 of the fan-favourite franchise is taking this year off and might come out in 2027.

While Netflix officially confirmed that Wednesday would return for Season 3 on July 23, 2025, when the streaming platform unveiled its 2026 slate, it was not included.

Wednesday Season 3 release date

It is pertinent to note that Seasons 1 and 2 had a three-year gap in between, so it's more likely Season 3 could be released in 2028.

However, it was reported that Wednesday could return in 2027 as production is rumoured to begin in February 2026.

Industry chatter suggests production is scheduled to begin on February 16, in Wicklow, Ireland, under the working title "Briarcliff."

While preliminary listings suggest a filming window through May 2026, industry experts anticipate a longer 8–10 month shoot similar to Season 2.

Additionally, many reports indicate a targeted premiere for July 2027.