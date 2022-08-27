 
entertainment
Netflix's upcoming show 'Santo' drops release date, trailer, cast and more

Netflix's upcoming show 'Santo' drops release date, trailer, cast and more

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for its upcoming action, thriller crime series Santo, and it is slated to release on, 16 September 2022.

For those unversed, the Spanish-language series is directed by Vicente Amorim.

Santo is the first Netflix original project which has been compassed to Spain and Brazil and has Madrid and Salvador de Bahia as the main shooting locations.


Cast:

Bruno Gagliasso

Raul Arevalo

Victoria Guerra

Thomas Aquino

Greta Ferandez


Santo is the world's most wanted drug dealer whose identity is unknown to the public.

Two cops on the chase for him are forced to learn interpersonal communication and understand each other to solve the case and stay alive.

Check out the Trailer: 



