 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian won’t let Kanye West harass her next boyfriend: Report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Kim Kardashian won’t let Kanye West harass her next boyfriend: Report
Kim Kardashian won’t let Kanye West harass her next boyfriend: Report

Kim Kardashian wants her ex husband Kanye West to treat her next boyfriend with respect as this time the reality TV star won't let the rapper harass any of her love interests.

The Praise God singer has previously bullied and made fun of Skims founder’s former beau Pete Davidson so much so that his hate drove him to seek therapy.

West attacked the former Saturday Night Live star online and even in interviews while he was dating Kardashian and even celebrated his split with her by posting about Davidson’s fake death.

The rapper's bullying caused Kardashian headaches and now she wants to avoid this with her next beau, a source close to her told Hollywood Life.

“Kim has spoken to Kanye about the way he treated Pete on several occasions,” the insider shared with the outlet.

“She explained how difficult he made things for her and she hopes he would treat her next relationship with complete respect.

“What he did to Pete was uncalled for and although she has her apprehensions, she isn’t going to let Kanye control her life.

“She’s not dating at the moment, but if it happens, it happens. However, it won’t be a decision she takes lightly,” the insider added.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm ‘secretly’ dating: Report

Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm ‘secretly’ dating: Report
Kim Kardashian believes her feelings for Pete Davidson were not driven ‘by love’

Kim Kardashian believes her feelings for Pete Davidson were not driven ‘by love’
Netflix's upcoming show 'Santo' drops release date, trailer, cast and more

Netflix's upcoming show 'Santo' drops release date, trailer, cast and more
Prince Harry's friend addresses life plans for Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry's friend addresses life plans for Lilibet, Archie
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to extend 'olive branch' to Harry and Meghan

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to extend 'olive branch' to Harry and Meghan
Meghan Markel's next plan revealed

Meghan Markel's next plan revealed
Meghan Markle ‘conveniently failed to mention’ bullying allegation

Meghan Markle ‘conveniently failed to mention’ bullying allegation
Prince Charles raises eyebrows with his 'unusual' visits to Queen

Prince Charles raises eyebrows with his 'unusual' visits to Queen
Keanu Reeves makes British couple’s wedding ‘out of this world’: Here’s how

Keanu Reeves makes British couple’s wedding ‘out of this world’: Here’s how
Meghan Markle candidly reveals nickname for Prince Harry on her new podcast

Meghan Markle candidly reveals nickname for Prince Harry on her new podcast
‘Vindictive’ Meghan Markle ‘lost in ambition’ for ‘royal revenge’

‘Vindictive’ Meghan Markle ‘lost in ambition’ for ‘royal revenge’
Kate and William to greet Americans 'sleeping on the streets' amid US visit

Kate and William to greet Americans 'sleeping on the streets' amid US visit

Latest

view all