Kim Kardashian won’t let Kanye West harass her next boyfriend: Report

Kim Kardashian wants her ex husband Kanye West to treat her next boyfriend with respect as this time the reality TV star won't let the rapper harass any of her love interests.

The Praise God singer has previously bullied and made fun of Skims founder’s former beau Pete Davidson so much so that his hate drove him to seek therapy.

West attacked the former Saturday Night Live star online and even in interviews while he was dating Kardashian and even celebrated his split with her by posting about Davidson’s fake death.

The rapper's bullying caused Kardashian headaches and now she wants to avoid this with her next beau, a source close to her told Hollywood Life.

“Kim has spoken to Kanye about the way he treated Pete on several occasions,” the insider shared with the outlet.

“She explained how difficult he made things for her and she hopes he would treat her next relationship with complete respect.

“What he did to Pete was uncalled for and although she has her apprehensions, she isn’t going to let Kanye control her life.

“She’s not dating at the moment, but if it happens, it happens. However, it won’t be a decision she takes lightly,” the insider added.