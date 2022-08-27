 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle angers South Africans

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Meghan Markle angers South Africans

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has angered some South Africans with her first podcast in which she spoke of an incident which took place during the couple's last royal tour.

In the first episode of her podcast series Archetypes, Meghan told her friend and tennis star Serena Williams that there had been an incident sparked by a heater placed in the nursery where her then four-month-old son Archie was meant to be napping while his parents were undertaking engagements.

The mother-of-two said: "The moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this housing unit that they had had us staying in. There's been a fire at the residence."

The Duchess went on saying her son had not been harmed as he was not in the room thanks to his nanny Lauren, who had taken the tot downstairs with her for a snack. 

Meghan sparked reactions with her words as she described of the residence as "housing unit" appears to be one of the reasons why some South Africans have taken to Twitter and contributed to get the hashtag VoetsekMeghan, an offensive term meaning "go away, trending." 

One user, called Justine Fairground, wrote: "Meghan you may fool Americans, celeb 'friends', social media minions but you can’t fool Africans. You’ve shown us who you are. When you try to rip the Royal Family you forget about who you offend on the way."

Lulama Anderson - host of The Snaymaan Podcast, reacted: "Meghan Markle doesn't care how she portrays South Africa, she must never step foot here ever again."

another user, LilyB, asked how Meghan portrayed South Africa, Mr Anderson replied: "Optics will suggest that South Africa is not safe..."

 Raymond Segodi wrote: "I was convinced by her acting on Oprah interview now after lying about South Africa I withdraw my sympathy and anger against the British media and Royal family."

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian won’t let Kanye West harass her next boyfriend: Report

Kim Kardashian won’t let Kanye West harass her next boyfriend: Report
Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm ‘secretly’ dating: Report

Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm ‘secretly’ dating: Report
Kim Kardashian believes her feelings for Pete Davidson were not driven ‘by love’

Kim Kardashian believes her feelings for Pete Davidson were not driven ‘by love’
Netflix's upcoming show 'Santo' drops release date, trailer, cast and more

Netflix's upcoming show 'Santo' drops release date, trailer, cast and more
Prince Harry's friend addresses life plans for Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry's friend addresses life plans for Lilibet, Archie
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to extend 'olive branch' to Harry and Meghan

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to extend 'olive branch' to Harry and Meghan
Meghan Markel's next plan revealed

Meghan Markel's next plan revealed
Meghan Markle ‘conveniently failed to mention’ bullying allegation

Meghan Markle ‘conveniently failed to mention’ bullying allegation
Prince Charles raises eyebrows with his 'unusual' visits to Queen

Prince Charles raises eyebrows with his 'unusual' visits to Queen
Keanu Reeves makes British couple’s wedding ‘out of this world’: Here’s how

Keanu Reeves makes British couple’s wedding ‘out of this world’: Here’s how
Meghan Markle candidly reveals nickname for Prince Harry on her new podcast

Meghan Markle candidly reveals nickname for Prince Harry on her new podcast
‘Vindictive’ Meghan Markle ‘lost in ambition’ for ‘royal revenge’

‘Vindictive’ Meghan Markle ‘lost in ambition’ for ‘royal revenge’

Latest

view all