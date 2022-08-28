 
J.K. Rowling spills reason she 'decided not to go' to Harry Potter reunion

J.K. Rowling reveals why she decided not to attend the Harry Potter reunion.

Speaking to Virgin Radio on Saturday, the author told Graham Norton that she made a careful decision not to be a part of the special episode.

Virgin Radio Saturday, the author explained why she wasn't featured in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which debuted Jan. 1 on HBO Max.

"I was asked to be on that, and I decided I didn't want to do it," she told. "I thought it was about the films more than the books, quite rightly. That was what the anniversary was about."

"No one said don't [do it]...I was asked to do it and I decided not to," she added.

Speaking about the recent death threat she received after the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, Rowling added: "Social media can be a lot of fun, and I do like the pub argument aspect of it. That can be a fun thing to do…," she continued. "I sort of have a love-hate relationship with it now. I can happily go for a few days without getting into a [virtual] pub brawl."

