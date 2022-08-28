Jennifer Garner 'thrilled' to lose her 'fourth child' Ben Affleck to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner is happy for her ex-husband Ben Affleck finding love in Jennifer Lopez.

The mother-of-three is elated by the recent nuptials of the director and is 'thrilled' to relay herself off his responsibility.

“I’m sure she’s thrilled to get rid of her fourth child,” a source told Page Six.



Garner, who was not invited to the nuptials, sent children Violet, 16; Seraphina, 13; and Samuel, 10, to see their father marry JLo in Georgia.



“Jen has always approached things the same, no matter who Ben has been with,” said one insider. “They have kids together — so if he has another episode, or falls off the wagon, it would be her problem.”

“Jen is a great mother, she has really mothered those kids — and it’s great that she doesn’t have to have a fourth child anymore," they added.