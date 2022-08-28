 
Harbhajan Singh reveals secret behind Babar Azam's success

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam (left) and ex-Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. — Reuters/Screengrab from video issued by Indian media
  • Singh says Babar Azam is a good batter and still has a lot to achieve.
  • Says Babar will be mentioned the way ex-Pakistani batters Inzamamul Haq and Saeed Anwer are referred to.
  • Says "Pakistan's bowling attack is better than India".

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has revealed the secret behind Pakistani skipper Babar Azam's success during a casual talk with media ahead of the hi-octane Pakistan vs India match scheduled to take place at 7pm in Dubai today (Sunday).

He said that Babar is a good batter and he still has to achieve a lot. He said that Babar will be mentioned the way former Pakistani batters Inzamamul Haq and Saeed Anwer are referred to.

However, he said that Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is a player who changes the game.

"Rizwan has a big hand to play in Babar's success but no one mentions Rizwan," he said.

'Pakistan's bowling attack better than India'

Speaking about Pakistan's bowling capability in key bowler Shaheen Afridi's absence, Harbhajan said that the side's bowling attack is still better than India.

He said that India's batting has dominion over Pakistan's batting despite absence of Jaspreet Bumrah and Muhammad Shami.

The clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 is all set to take place today (Sunday) at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at 7pm PST.

Both teams are well prepared for the major cricket event. Pakistan has finalised its playing eleven but the names of the team will be revealed before the toss.

The green shirts will have batting powerhouses like captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali and Hyder Ali, while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf will join the team as fast bowlers. 

