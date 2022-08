Pak vs Ind: What will Pakistan's Playing XI be against India today?

Babar-Azam led Pakistan team celebrating a wicket. — AFP/File

Ahead of the high-octane clash between Pakistan and India today at the Dubai International Stadium, predictions have begun to roll in for who among the Pakistan squad will descend onto the field.

While it is a given that skipper Babar Azam will be leading the side and that pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi will be sitting out the tournament due to injuries, not much else is definite about what today's team composition will look like from among the 14-player squad.

Geo News sports journalists Faizan Lakhani and Sohail Imran have some idea, as does Daily Jang's Majid Bhatti. Moreover sports presenter Roha Nadeem has made her own prediction about the Playing XI.

Let's take a look at what players each of them have named.

Faizan Lakhani's side

1. Mohammad Rizwan

2. Fakhar Zaman



3. Babar Azam



4. Asif Ali

5. Khushdil Shah



6. Iftikhar Ahmed

7. Shadab Khan

8. Mohammad Nawaz

9. Mohammad Hasnain

10. Haris Rauf

11. Naseem Shah

Sohail Imran's squad

1. Babar Azam 2. Mohammad Rizwan 3. Fakhar Zaman 4. Khushdil Shah 5. Iftikhar Ahmed 6. Asif Ali 7. Shadab Khan 8. Mohammad Nawaz 9. Haris Rauf 10. Naseem Shah

11. Shahnawaz Dahani/Mohammad Hasnain



Majid Bhatti's men

1. Mohammad Rizwan

2. Babar Azam



3. Fakhar Zaman



4. Iftikhar Ahmed



5. Shadab Khan



6. Khushdil Shah



7. Asif Ali

8. Mohammad Nawaz



9. Naseem Shah



10. Shahnawaz Dahani

11. Haris Rauf

Roha Nadeem's team

1. Babar Azam

2. Mohammad Rizwan 3. Fakhar Zaman

4. Haider Ali

5. Khushdil Shah

6. Asif Ali

7. Shadab Khan

8. Mohammad Nawaz 9. Haris Rauf

10. Naseem Shah

11. Mohammad Hasnain