Queen Elizabeth ‘resting more’ amid increasing health issues

file footage

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ‘resting’ a lot more in Balmoral after months of health and mobility issues, and is being visited by royal family members routinely.



According to reports, the 96-year-old monarch was last spotted at the Aberdeen airport on July 21 when she landed in the Scottish Highlands for her annual summer break; she is expected to stay in Balmoral until October.

Sources close to the Queen reportedly told The Daily Mail: “The Queen’s condition is not what you would call ideal, but then Her Majesty is 96 after all.”

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ‘resting’ a lot more in Balmoral after months of health and mobility issues

The insider also suggested that Queen Elizabeth is also ‘carefully considering’ whether she will be able to make it to the Braemar Gathering scheduled next week for the first time since COVID-19.

This latest update about the Queen’s health comes after it was announced earlier this week that she will not be travelling to London in September to appoint the new Prime Minister of UK after Boris Johnson’s official resignation.