BTS RM, Balming Tiger collab ‘SEXY NUKIM' final teaser out now, check out

Sunday Aug 28 2022
Sunday Aug 28, 2022

BTS RM, Balming Tiger collab ‘SEXY NUKIM' final teaser out now

The final teaser of the collaboration music video between BTS' RM and Blaming Tiger, SEXY NUKIM has been revealed.

A few seconds of the upcoming single was shared by Balming Tiger on their Youtube account and it features BTS' RM.

The teaser goes on to show different flashes of scenes through a dimly lit room, as well as some patients who are sitting half-immersed in water.

The teaser ends with the arrival of BTS RM, dressed in a black suit.

The group earlier dropped three teasers for SEXY NUKIM, each lasting less than ten seconds.

The debut of SEXY NUKIM by RM of BTS and Balming Tiger will be released on September 1, 2022 and it will be made available on Balming Tiger's official YouTube channel.

