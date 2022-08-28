Prince Harry warned ‘one match could cause fires’: ‘Memoir too incendiary!’

Prince Harry has been issued a dire warning about the ‘inevitable’ dangers that surround his upcoming memoir.

According to Express UK, royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti made this warning claim.

He began by addressing fears surrounding “old wounds” that start “more controversy” and prove “more incendiary” than ever.

He was also quoted saying, “Harry and Megan already made explosive allegations of racism against the Royal Family, and any allegations made after revisiting the death of Diana could prove to be even more incendiary.”

“Focusing on Diana will of course bring even more publicity and attention to the book and to the Prince himself, which itself might have a negative psychological effect.”

“He and Meghan had complained about the press attention they received previously, and that may increase.”