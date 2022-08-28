Princess Diana's heartbreaking moment: When Harry's mom heard Charles' love vows to Camilla

 
Princess Dianas heartbreaking moment: When Harrys mom heard Charles love vows to Camilla

A royal biographer has revealed the moment that made Princess Diana feel extremely sad and upset when she heard Prince Charles vowing Camilla he would 'always' love her.

Andrew Morton, the author of the book "Diana: Her True Story", spoke of the moment the Princess of Wales eavesdropped a phone conversation between Prince Charles and Camilla, who at the time was married to Andrew Parker Bowles.

The author's sent shockwaves through the Royal Family in 1992, when he released his famous book which included a series of bombshell claims regarding Prince William and Prince Harry's mom.

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death, Morton revisited some of the most upsetting revelations made to him by Diana. One included the royal speaking of the moment she eavesdropped a phone conversation between Prince Charles and Camilla.

Morton, writing in the Daily Mail, said Diana was claiming: "I once heard him on the telephone in his bath on his hand-held set, saying: ‘Whatever happens, I will always love you.’

"I told him afterwards that I had listened at the door, and we had a filthy row." 

Diana reportedly added that was not the only time she had a discussion with Prince Charles about Camilla. In March 1981, just months before the Waleses' marriage, Diana was pictured crying at the airport as her husband was leaving for a five-week-long tour to New Zealand and Australia.

Morton reported Diana saying "The most awful thing had happened before he went. I was in his study talking to him, when the telephone rang. It was Camilla, just before he was going [away] for five weeks. I thought: Shall I be nice [and let him talk to her in private] or shall I just sit here?’ So I thought I’d be nice, so I left them to it. It just broke my heart, that."

