Sunday Aug 28 2022
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck dish out major couple goals as newlyweds enjoy loved-up outing in Italy

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck dish out major couple goals as newlyweds enjoy loved-up outing in Italy

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez left onlookers awestruck with their extra ordinary romantic outing in Italy, enjoying their second honeymoon in Italy on Saturday.

The newlyweds melted hearts with their amazing chemistry, spreading love on the streets of Italy.

The loved-up couple also dined at al-fresco. The 50-year-old was momentarily distracted from his own meal as he guided a spoonful of food into his new wife's mouth.

The couple also locked lips before venturing out for a shopping spree in Como, during which the couple mingled with locals while strolling hand in hand.

Lopez was looking smashing in a cream embroidered maxi dress, which featured a criss-cross string bust and long-sleeve. She also wore matching sunhat, heels and a cream handbag with colourful embroidery.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck looked dashing in a pair of cream chinos and a baby blue pinstripe shirt, with the recent groom adding a pair of sunglasses of his own. Ben lapped up the gorgeous views as he pulled out a camera to take some snaps on, documenting the moment with his sweet wife.

