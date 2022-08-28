 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 28 2022
By
Web Desk

In pictures: Tom Holland and Zendaya’s fun-filled getaway to Budapest

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Tom Holland’s latest picture with his girlfriend Zendaya has taken the internet by storm as the couple enjoyed a fun scooter ride during a trip to Budapest.

In pictures shared on DailyMail, SaturdayTom, 26, could be seen letting his hair down as he zipped along on a blue and black scooter behind his co-star love, 25, who raced ahead.

Tom cut a simple look for the fun outing in the Hungarian capital, donning a striped black and white shirt, black shorts, and trainers.

While Zendaya kept cool in a simple white vest top, grey shorts, and black loafers worn with white socks.

Photo credits :DailyMail
Photo credits :DailyMail

The couple, who went public with their romance last summer, didn't appear to have a care in the world as they took in the sights of the European city.

The outing comes after Tom recently revealed he is taking a break from social media because it is 'detrimental' to his mental state and he 'spirals' when he reads things about himself online. s they took in the sights of the European city.

