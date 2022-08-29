 
entertainment
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle issued new warning by her sister Samantha

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Meghan Markle issued new warning by her sister Samantha

Samantha Markle once again turned her guns on her half-sister Meghan Markle, claiming that their father "paid for everything", amid criticism over the Duchess' new podcast.

In her recently released podcast, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about her time at Immaculate Heart High School, but she did not mention about her father.

Samantha Markle, who recently spoke to GB News' host Dan Wootton, slammed Prince Harry's wife, saying she failed to make point out that it was their father who "paid for everything", including the school fees.

Samantha added: "She did bring up the fact that she went to Immaculate Heart."

She continued that the Duchess discussed that "they were empowered at Immaculate Heart by the nuns to be independent women. But, wait a minute, who paid for Immaculate Heart.

"That was all my dad."

Reminding the Duchess of her old days, Samantha added: "Let's face it, we are not in a vacuum. There are others who help us along the way, who support us, who love us, who bring us up and who pay for everything that gives us a platform."

She noted that, especially in this case, "this was our father". Samantha  also called Meghan Markle's podcast 'seductive'

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz makes a stunning appearance with husband Brooklyn Beckham in L.A

Nicola Peltz makes a stunning appearance with husband Brooklyn Beckham in L.A
Kim Kardashian accentuates her hourglass figure in chic skintight black gown

Kim Kardashian accentuates her hourglass figure in chic skintight black gown
Amber Heard accused of deceiving Johnny Depp for Elon Musk

Amber Heard accused of deceiving Johnny Depp for Elon Musk
Sarah Hyland wedding: Vanessa Hudgens congratulates ‘goddess bride’ in sweet post

Sarah Hyland wedding: Vanessa Hudgens congratulates ‘goddess bride’ in sweet post
Meghan Markle's pal Serena Williams to play with Venus Williams last ever tournament

Meghan Markle's pal Serena Williams to play with Venus Williams last ever tournament
Kourtney Kardashian faces criticism for daughter Penelope's makeup tutorial

Kourtney Kardashian faces criticism for daughter Penelope's makeup tutorial
In pictures: Tom Holland and Zendaya’s fun-filled getaway to Budapest

In pictures: Tom Holland and Zendaya’s fun-filled getaway to Budapest
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck dish out major couple goals as newlyweds enjoy loved-up outing in Italy

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck dish out major couple goals as newlyweds enjoy loved-up outing in Italy
Princess Diana's heartbreaking moment: When Harry's mom heard Charles' love vows to Camilla

Princess Diana's heartbreaking moment: When Harry's mom heard Charles' love vows to Camilla
Kate Middleton emerged successful as she never emulated Princess Diana, experts

Kate Middleton emerged successful as she never emulated Princess Diana, experts
‘Primadonnas’ Meghan Markle, Harry ‘shouldn’t bank’ on UK love

‘Primadonnas’ Meghan Markle, Harry ‘shouldn’t bank’ on UK love
Netflix: drops upcoming series 'Ivy & Bean' release date, trailer cast and more

Netflix: drops upcoming series 'Ivy & Bean' release date, trailer cast and more

Latest

view all