Monday Aug 29 2022
Watch: Johnny Depp's surprise entry at VMAs

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Thousands of people watched as video of Johnny Depp's appearance as a floating astronaut hovering above the crowd at MTV's Video Music Awards was shared on social media on Sunday.

Depp's face was digitally imposed inside the helmet of an space man, the inspiration for the VMAs Moon Person statue, and he delivered brief jokes throughout the live ceremony.

"I needed the work," the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star joked at the start of the show.

Later in the ceremony, Depp said he was available for "birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need."

Johnny Depp's lawyer reacts to his VMAs appearance

Johnny Depp appears at MTV's Video Music Awards

Eminem, Snoop Dogg ready for VMAs

Why is 'Voetsek Meghan Markle' trending on Twitter?

'The Invitation' tops box office with $7 million

Prince William and Harry won't appear together on their mom Dian's 25th anniversary

Emma Watson looks happier than ever as she steps out with new beau Brandon Green

Meghan Markle issued new warning by her sister Samantha

Nicola Peltz makes a stunning appearance with husband Brooklyn Beckham in L.A

Kim Kardashian accentuates her hourglass figure in chic skintight black gown

Amber Heard accused of deceiving Johnny Depp for Elon Musk

Sarah Hyland wedding: Vanessa Hudgens congratulates ‘goddess bride’ in sweet post

