Monday Aug 29 2022
BLACKPINK icon Lisa wins the 'Best K-Pop' Award at the 2022 VMAs

Monday Aug 29, 2022

BLACKPINK's Lisa surprises BLINKS with her latest win at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

On August 28, the popular Korean singer won the award for the 'Best K-Pop' at the VMAs held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

After a power-packed performance of their latest single, Pink Venom, the group’s maknae won the award for her hit solo album LALISA.

During her acceptance speech, she thanked producer Teddy, YG Entertainment, and BLINKS.

Check it out Below:


In addition to this, BLACKPINK also won the award for 'Best Metaverse Performance' for their PUBG collaboration Ready For Love.



For those unversed, The MTV Video Music Awards is an award show presented by the cable channel MTV to honour the best in the music video medium for various categories. 

