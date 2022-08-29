Sylvester Stallone wishes daughter Sophia on birthday with sweet family snaps amid divorce

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone is wishing his daughter Sophia Rose Stallone her 26th birthday with a bunch of adorable family pictures shared on social media.

Just weeks after his wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce, the Rocky star, 76, turned to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt tribute to Sophia.

"A VERY HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO MY VERY SPECIAL DAUGHTER, SOPHIA!!" he wrote on Instagram on Sunday and shared several pics featuring himself, the birthday girl and Jennifer.





The series of pictures included the trio happily posing for the camera, a family selfie in what appears to be a vehicle. In another snap, Jennifer, 54, Sylvester and Sophia, all pose together while dressed in their very best.

On Saturday, Jennifer also honored Sophia on her birthday with her own IG tribute, which included a throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo. She did not post any picture of Stallone.

On Aug. 19, Jennifer filed for divorce from the Expendables actor in a Florida court. Stallone’s rep. quoted the actor as saying in a statement, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

The former couple have been married since May 1997 and share three adult daughters—Sophia, Sistine Stallone, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20.