 
entertainment
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘a thorn in the side’ for Queen Elizabeth

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘a thorn in the side’ for Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘a thorn in the side’ for Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire and have been branded ‘pure thorn’s in Queen Elizabeth’s side amid news of a mini royal tour in the UK.

Host Kinsey Schofield, issued this warning while speaking to the Daily Star.

There, she was quoted saying, “The Sussex's plans in the UK sound an awful lot like their original pitch at the infamous Sandringham Summit."

“It was on my To Di For Daily podcast that Tom Quinn broke the story that Harry and Meghan were still looking to become part-time royals back in February.

“Based on the fact that the palace has rejected similar ideas, I suspect that palace officials and senior members of the Royal Family will be unhappy with this trip.”

“Prince Charles is looking to slim down the royal family... not create a competing royal family,” the expert pointed out during the course of her interview.

“Harry and Meghan are no longer active members of the royal family so when they participate in similar activities, it distracts from initiatives that the palace has been working on for months - sometimes years.”

The expert also admitted, “I don't consider this an opportunity for reconciliation as much as I consider it a thorn in the royal family's side.”

“In contrast, Price Harry recently visited Mozambique and Rwanda quietly. By the time news outlets were alerted to his activity, he had accomplished a great deal. He had been working diligently for a cause important to him.”

“He was working alongside important people. It was humble, it seemed sincere, and I thought it was well executed. I think stealth initiatives will bring more positive attention to the Sussexes and perhaps change the palace's opinion of the couple.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears shares unfiltered feelings on conservatorship in now-deleted rant

Britney Spears shares unfiltered feelings on conservatorship in now-deleted rant
Johnny Depp makes subtle reference to Amber Heard trial at VMAs?

Johnny Depp makes subtle reference to Amber Heard trial at VMAs?
Britney Spears was offered ‘lots of money’ for Oprah Winfrey interview: ‘It’s insane’

Britney Spears was offered ‘lots of money’ for Oprah Winfrey interview: ‘It’s insane’
Royal couple left BBC ‘furious’ over their sympathies for Nazi: reveals new doc

Royal couple left BBC ‘furious’ over their sympathies for Nazi: reveals new doc
Meghan Markle won’t be given ‘much’ time to speak about herself on Mariah Carey podcast

Meghan Markle won’t be given ‘much’ time to speak about herself on Mariah Carey podcast
Princess Diana ‘still haunting’ Prince Charles as a ghost: ‘Camilla can’t save him’

Princess Diana ‘still haunting’ Prince Charles as a ghost: ‘Camilla can’t save him’
Johnny Depp leaves fans excited: ‘king is back’

Johnny Depp leaves fans excited: ‘king is back’
Sylvester Stallone wishes daughter Sophia on birthday with sweet family snaps amid divorce

Sylvester Stallone wishes daughter Sophia on birthday with sweet family snaps amid divorce

From Taylor Swift to Bad Bunny, big winners at MTV Video Music Awards

From Taylor Swift to Bad Bunny, big winners at MTV Video Music Awards
BLACKPINK icon Lisa wins the 'Best K-Pop' Award at the 2022 VMAs

BLACKPINK icon Lisa wins the 'Best K-Pop' Award at the 2022 VMAs
Johnny Depp's lawyer reacts to his VMAs appearance

Johnny Depp's lawyer reacts to his VMAs appearance

Watch: Johnny Depp's surprise entry at VMAs

Watch: Johnny Depp's surprise entry at VMAs

Latest

view all