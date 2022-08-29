 
'Lonely' Prince Harry's pals 'refuse to back Oprah' claims: report

Prince Harry has reportedly started feeling the ‘true essence’ of loneliness after moving ‘halfway across the world’ for Meghan Markle.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser made this claim in her new piece for News.com.au.

She started by addressing the ‘wall of silence’ among Prince Harry’s friends, as they stood ‘silent’ following his accusations against the Royal Family.

Whereas, “All of the loudest voices are people from Meghan's side of the aisle,” from stars like actor Janina Gavanker and breakfast show host Gayle King.

Ms Elser further added, “While California native Meghan is very well-connected and counts stars like the Clooneys among her pals, Harry is also known to have a wide circle of trusted chums, so their reluctance to go public with their support as ‘startling’.”

“Maybe this is down to Harry's friends being seasoned hands at royal mateship, knowing that integral to keeping the role is keeping vehemently schtum around the media and simply adopting a batten-down-the-hatches, ride-out-the-storm approach.”

“Surely now would be the moment for a well-placed Eton chum or two (with permission, mind) to offer up a sympathetic interview or a quote here and there to help Brits understand what the formerly beloved British son is going through right now.”

“And yet clearly, either Harry does not want to call on his British besties or does not see the need.”

