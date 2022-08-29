Fishing tournament: Tom Cruise’s son wins grand prize in Florida

Tom Cruise’s son is taking his fishing passion more seriously!

Connor, who is a fishing fanatic has once again caught the eye of the netizens as he shared photographs of his milestone of winning the grand prize at the Sarasota Slam tournament in Florida.

Cruise and company caught the fish on Friday, which is actually a Warsaw grouper to be exact, and had it on ice until the official weigh-in on Saturday.

The crowd that had gathered along the docks roared when the presenter for the tournament announced the fish had tipped the scales at a whopping 301 pounds.

Connor was dressed in a gray and black camouflage hoodie, grey shorts, and a matching baseball cap and sunglasses, Cruise and his team could be seen sharing hugs and high-fives upon the announcement that the fish's weight was good enough to be the winner.



The four men then gathered together for some photos alongside their big catch.

'Got it done yesterday with the boys. 301# Warsaw on the hand crank,' he declared in the caption of a video he posted on his Instagram page.

While Cruise, 27, does not seem to be interested to follow in his parent's footsteps as an actor, as well as a DJ, he has reportedly directed much of his attention to being a deep-sea fisherman in more recent years.