Twinkle Khanna all set to start a new ‘chapter’ in her life

Monday Aug 29 2022
Monday Aug 29, 2022

Indian author Twinkle Khanna is over the moon these days as she is all set to return to school in her late 40s.

According to Hindustan Times, the writer-columnist will pursue her Masters in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London.

On Sunday, Akshay Kumar, the hubby of best-selling novelist, was snapped by paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport, leaving for London along with his wife and kids Aarav and Nitara.

The Khiladi star jokingly said, “People go off to drop their kids to college. I’m going to drop my wife to the University of London as she goes to do her Masters in Fiction Writing.”

Reportedly, Twinkle has authored three books including Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

A source close to the Airlift actor revealed that he has gone to London on a short break with his family ahead of his 55th birthday on September 9.

Interestingly, Akshay will come back to India, however, the former actress will stay there for a while to finish her writing course.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in movies including Katputli, Ram Setu, Selfie and Jolly LLB 3.

