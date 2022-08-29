Netflix upcoming movie 'PLAN A PLAN B' trailer drops: Release date

Netflix upcoming movie 'PLAN A PLAN B' trailer is out now with release date

Netflix has come out with the trailer for their romantic-comedy, PLAN A PLAN B and stars Ritesh Deshmukh alongside Tammannah Bhatia.

The streaming giant dropped the trailer on August 29 and the movie will be released on September 30, 2022.

The movie revolves around a matchmaker played by Tamannaah Bhatia who believes that marriage is for everyone except herself, and a successful yet cynical divorce lawyer played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Things take a quirky turn when she moves into an office next to the lawyer and their heated conflict gradually turns into complicated feelings of attraction.

The Rom-Com is directed by Shashanka Ghosh, written by Rajat Arora and produced by Trilok Malhotra and K.R. Harish.





Cast List:

Riteish Deshmukh

Tamannaah Bhatia

Poonam Dhillon

Kusha Kapila





Kaustubh (Deshmukh) sums up the tension in the 30-second Plan A Plan B teaser trailer when he says, “You turn singles into couples, I turn them back into singles.”



Watch it Below:



