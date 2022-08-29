 
Monday Aug 29 2022
Actress Yoo Ju-Eun commits suicide at age 27: report

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Joseon Survival Period actress Yoo Ju-Eun has reportedly passed away at the age of 27, after committing suicide.

South Korean actress Yoo Ju-Eun's suicide was announced on her Instagram account.

"On Aug 29, 2022, Joo-Eun left this place and went to a comfortable place. If you have time, please greet Joo-eun on her way” shared her brother.

He then shared her note which read “I'm sorry for leaving first, especially to my mum, dad, grandmother, and older brother."

She also mentioned how her acting career was both, a blessing and a curse but still, it meant everything to her.

"I really wanted to act. Maybe that was my everything and part of me. But it wasn't easy to live that life. It was so hopeless. It's a blessing to want to do something, but I also realized it was a curse to only want to do one thing," Joo-Eun explained in her note.

She ended her note by appreciating her friends and family for always supporting her.

Joo-Eun made her debut in the 2018 series Big Forest and was widely popular for her acting in 2019’s Joseon Survival Period.

The funeral is scheduled on August 31 KST.

