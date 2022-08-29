Prince Charles fooled Diana with THIS trick to meet Camilla

Prince Charles was accused of making a fool out of Princess Diana as he used to sneak off to meet Camilla.

A royal expert, Andrew Morton shared that the Prince of Wales would use TV shows as an excuse to make the late princess believe that he’s d be staying at home.

"Charles would circle a TV programme with his pen in the Radio Times for the evening to make her think he was at home when actually a Ford Escort estate car had driven him 12 miles to meet Camilla Parker Bowles.

"At the time, everybody still believed it was the perfect marriage – the handsome prince and his beautiful young bride. But nothing could have been further from the truth,” the royal author claimed.

"It was explosive. One particular part of the tapes from 1991 which still gets the hairs standing up on the back of my neck was when she said she wanted to go to Paris for a weekend to walk along the pavement and not have anyone follow or recognise her,” he added.