MTV VMAs afterparty: Taylor Swift looks effortlessly chic in satin playsuit

Taylor Swift turned heads at the 2022 MTV VMAs when she hit the red carpet in an eye-catching silver mini dress.

Later she impressed millions of her fans with one more glam look in a tiny satin Moschino playsuit as she headed to the afterparty at the Fleur Room.



The outing came just hours after she won Video of the Year, Best Longform Video, and Best Direction for All Too Well (10-Minute Version), and after she announced a new album on Instagram.

The You Belong With Me hit-maker looked incredible in a tiny blue playsuit with a number of glittering white stars on the dress, which showed off her toned legs.

She turned heads at the 2022 MTV VMAs when she hit the red carpet in an eye-catching silver mini dress (right) And pulled off an equally stunning look later in the night for an afterparty at the Fleur Room, (right)

She also wore a white fur coat that fell off her shoulders, while accessorizing with shiny diamond earrings. The singer completed her gorgeous look with a pair of shiny and shimmering platform heels as she hit up the after-parties.

Earlier in the night, Swift made the big announcement that she was releasing a new album as she became the biggest winner at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The megastar had her Swifties on the edge of their seats at the star-studded event as she announced that her latest record will be coming out on October 21 while accepting her Moon Person for Best Video.



