 
entertainment
Monday Aug 29 2022
Prince Harry’s ‘distaste’ for Royal Family exposed in Meghan’s interview

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Prince Harry reportedly showcased the contempt he holds for the Royal Family in a recent interview of his wife Meghan Markle in The Cut, during which he allegedly ‘rolled his eyes’ at the mention of them.

While writing about Meghan and Prince Harry working on their several projects under Archewell out of a ‘shared home office’, interviewer Allison P. Davis shared Prince Harry’s input in her conversation with Meghan.

As per Davis, Prince Harry said: “Most people that I know and many of my family, they aren’t able to work and live together.”

At this point, Davis shared that Prince Harry ‘enunciated family with a vocal eye roll’.

He then reportedly added: “It’s actually really weird because it’d seem like a lot of pressure. But it just feels natural and normal.”

This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan are set to return to the UK next month to attend several charity events; reports suggest that they will not be reuniting with the Royal Family during their time in the UK.

